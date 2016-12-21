Leading stocks in today’s market: Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Foreign Money Center Banks has a market capitalization valued at Foreign Money Center Banks. As the outstanding stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc NYSE:LYG Foreign Money Center Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Lloyds Banking Group plc LYG Foreign Money Center Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LYG Foreign Money Center Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Foreign Money Center Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 66.46, which in return shows a value of 10.29 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Lloyds Banking Group plc NYSE:LYG is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 3.05.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Foreign Money Center Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.82% that has a Payout Ratio of 28.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.05, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -53.90%. Lloyds Banking Group plc LYG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -13.89% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -11.10% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Lloyds Banking Group plc NYSE:LYG Foreign Money Center Banks is currently valued at 0.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.30%. The Current Ratio of Lloyds Banking Group plc NYSE:LYG Foreign Money Center Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.25 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.25.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Foreign Money Center Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 58.70% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 10.03% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.58%.

The current Stock Price for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Foreign Money Center Banks is 3.21 with a change in price of 0.63%. Lloyds Banking Group plc LYG showed a Day High of -0.62% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 25.39%. Its 52-Week High was -26.25% and 52-Week Low was 31.98%.