Leading stocks in today’s market: Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. As the outstanding stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE:LMT Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LMT Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.76, which in return shows a value of 19.87 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE:LMT is valued at 2.66 with a P/S value of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.87% that has a Payout Ratio of 38.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 12.22, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.20%. Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.76% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.81% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE:LMT Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is currently valued at 10.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 21.90%. The Current Ratio of Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE:LMT Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 6.16 with the Total Debt/Equity of 6.16.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.70% and a Gross Margin of 11.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.13% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.44%.

The current Stock Price for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 253.13 with a change in price of -0.24%. Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT showed a Day High of -6.21% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.54%. Its 52-Week High was -6.21% and 52-Week Low was 29.86%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

