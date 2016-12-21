Leading stocks in today’s market: Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Property & Casualty Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Property & Casualty Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Loews Corporation NYSE:L Property & Casualty Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Loews Corporation L Property & Casualty Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:L Property & Casualty Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 96.02, which in return shows a value of 15.02 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Loews Corporation NYSE:L is valued at 17.12 with a P/S value of 1.22.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Property & Casualty Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.52% that has a Payout Ratio of 50.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.5, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -71.50%. Loews Corporation L measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 17.67% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -25.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.61% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Loews Corporation NYSE:L Property & Casualty Insurance is currently valued at 0.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.90%. The Current Ratio of Loews Corporation NYSE:L Property & Casualty Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.59 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.6.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 3.80% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.89% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.20%.

The current Stock Price for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Property & Casualty Insurance is 47.99 with a change in price of 0.57%. Loews Corporation L showed a Day High of 0.27% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.99%. Its 52-Week High was 0.27% and 52-Week Low was 42.70%.