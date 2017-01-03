Leading stocks in today’s market: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Specialty Chemicals has a market capitalization valued at Specialty Chemicals. As the outstanding stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE:LYB Specialty Chemicals is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB Specialty Chemicals. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LYB Specialty Chemicals and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Specialty Chemicals has a Price Earning Ratio of 9.59, which in return shows a value of 8.72 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE:LYB is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Specialty Chemicals prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.96% that has a Payout Ratio of 36.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 8.94, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 20.00%. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.28% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -11.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -1.75% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE:LYB Specialty Chemicals is currently valued at 16.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 30.00%. The Current Ratio of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE:LYB Specialty Chemicals is 2.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.39 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Specialty Chemicals exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.90% and a Gross Margin of 20.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.85% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.48%.

The current Stock Price for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Specialty Chemicals is 85.78 with a change in price of -0.27%. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB showed a Day High of -7.44% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.93%. Its 52-Week High was -7.44% and 52-Week Low was 27.98%.