Leading stocks in today’s market: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Department Stores has a market capitalization valued at Department Stores. As the outstanding stock of Macy’s, Inc. NYSE:M Department Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Macy’s, Inc. M Department Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:M Department Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Department Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.37, which in return shows a value of 10.02 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Macy’s, Inc. NYSE:M is valued at 1.36 with a P/S value of 0.42.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Department Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.22% that has a Payout Ratio of 114.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.19, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -23.70%. Macy’s, Inc. M measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.73% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Macy’s, Inc. NYSE:M Department Stores is currently valued at 3.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.00%. The Current Ratio of Macy’s, Inc. NYSE:M Department Stores is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.73 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.98.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Department Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.50% and a Gross Margin of 39.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -8.62% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.26%.

The current Stock Price for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Department Stores is 35.81 with a change in price of -1.32%. Macy’s, Inc. M showed a Day High of -20.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.58%. Its 52-Week High was -20.40% and 52-Week Low was 23.43%.