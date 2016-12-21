Leading stocks in today’s market: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Pipelines. As the outstanding stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. NYSE:MMP Oil & Gas Pipelines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP Oil & Gas Pipelines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MMP Oil & Gas Pipelines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.25, which in return shows a value of 19.64 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. NYSE:MMP is valued at 2.9 with a P/S value of 7.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Oil & Gas Pipelines prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.51% that has a Payout Ratio of 90.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.5, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -2.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.60% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 20.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.33% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. NYSE:MMP Oil & Gas Pipelines is currently valued at 12.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 17.60%. The Current Ratio of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. NYSE:MMP Oil & Gas Pipelines is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.99 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an Operating Margin of 42.10% and a Gross Margin of 54.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 36.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.73% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.63%.

The current Stock Price for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Oil & Gas Pipelines is 74.49 with a change in price of 0.27%. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP showed a Day High of 0.12% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.94%. Its 52-Week High was -1.51% and 52-Week Low was 41.38%.

