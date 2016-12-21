Leading stocks in today’s market: Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Auto Parts Wholesale has a market capitalization valued at Auto Parts Wholesale. As the outstanding stock of Magna International Inc. NYSE:MGA Auto Parts Wholesale is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Magna International Inc. MGA Auto Parts Wholesale. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MGA Auto Parts Wholesale and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Auto Parts Wholesale has a Price Earning Ratio of 8.77, which in return shows a value of 7.64 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Magna International Inc. NYSE:MGA is valued at 0.95 with a P/S value of 0.48.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Auto Parts Wholesale prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.23% that has a Payout Ratio of 18.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.11, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 6.20%. Magna International Inc. MGA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.44% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 1.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Magna International Inc. NYSE:MGA Auto Parts Wholesale is currently valued at 9.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.80%. The Current Ratio of Magna International Inc. NYSE:MGA Auto Parts Wholesale is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.25 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.33.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Auto Parts Wholesale exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.70% and a Gross Margin of 14.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.60% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.31%.

The current Stock Price for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Auto Parts Wholesale is 44.66 with a change in price of -0.31%. Magna International Inc. MGA showed a Day High of -5.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 22.20%. Its 52-Week High was -5.40% and 52-Week Low was 50.56%.