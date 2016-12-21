Leading stocks in today’s market: Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. As the outstanding stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE:MPC Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MPC Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.19, which in return shows a value of 14.73 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE:MPC is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.42.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.92% that has a Payout Ratio of 61.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.13, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 19.70%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 61.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 43.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE:MPC Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is currently valued at 2.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.60%. The Current Ratio of Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE:MPC Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.79 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an Operating Margin of 3.50% and a Gross Margin of 10.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.63% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 22.95%.

The current Stock Price for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 48.85 with a change in price of -1.07%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC showed a Day High of -3.67% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 23.10%. Its 52-Week High was -4.74% and 52-Week Low was 73.26%.

