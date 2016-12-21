Leading stocks in today’s market: Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Property & Casualty Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Property & Casualty Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Markel Corporation NYSE:MKL Property & Casualty Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Markel Corporation MKL Property & Casualty Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MKL Property & Casualty Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 24.73, which in return shows a value of 32.22 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Markel Corporation NYSE:MKL is valued at 2.25 with a P/S value of 2.23.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Property & Casualty Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 36.52, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 87.50%. Markel Corporation MKL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -1.39% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 8.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Markel Corporation NYSE:MKL Property & Casualty Insurance is currently valued at 2.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.00%. The Current Ratio of Markel Corporation NYSE:MKL Property & Casualty Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.3.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.70% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.98% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.45%.

The current Stock Price for Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Property & Casualty Insurance is 903.3 with a change in price of 0.04%. Markel Corporation MKL showed a Day High of -2.75% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.37%. Its 52-Week High was -8.68% and 52-Week Low was 12.21%.