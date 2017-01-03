Leading stocks in today’s market: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging has a market capitalization valued at Lodging. As the outstanding stock of Marriott International, Inc. NASDAQ:MAR Lodging is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Marriott International, Inc. MAR Lodging. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:MAR Lodging and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging has a Price Earning Ratio of 29.17, which in return shows a value of 20.51 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Marriott International, Inc. NASDAQ:MAR is valued at 1.97 with a P/S value of 2.12.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.45% that has a Payout Ratio of 38.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.83, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 24.10%. Marriott International, Inc. MAR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.60% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 21.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 14.81% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Marriott International, Inc. NASDAQ:MAR Lodging is currently valued at 6.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 184.50%. The Current Ratio of Marriott International, Inc. NASDAQ:MAR Lodging is 0.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.46 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.51.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.10% and a Gross Margin of 14.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.52% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.47%.

The current Stock Price for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging is 82.68 with a change in price of -0.77%. Marriott International, Inc. MAR showed a Day High of -4.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 25.93%. Its 52-Week High was -4.03% and 52-Week Low was 48.94%.