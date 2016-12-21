Leading stocks in today’s market: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Insurance Brokers has a market capitalization valued at Insurance Brokers. As the outstanding stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. NYSE:MMC Insurance Brokers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC Insurance Brokers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MMC Insurance Brokers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Insurance Brokers has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.03, which in return shows a value of 18.36 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. NYSE:MMC is valued at 2.1 with a P/S value of 2.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Insurance Brokers prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.99% that has a Payout Ratio of 38.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.25, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 14.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.60% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 24.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. NYSE:MMC Insurance Brokers is currently valued at 9.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.00%. The Current Ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. NYSE:MMC Insurance Brokers is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.67 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Insurance Brokers exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.90% and a Gross Margin of 43.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.38% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.36%.

The current Stock Price for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Insurance Brokers is 68.55 with a change in price of 0.23%. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC showed a Day High of -1.75% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.98%. Its 52-Week High was -1.75% and 52-Week Low was 37.83%.