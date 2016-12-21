Leading stocks in today’s market: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials has a market capitalization valued at General Building Materials. As the outstanding stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. NYSE:MLM General Building Materials is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM General Building Materials. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MLM General Building Materials and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials has a Price Earning Ratio of 35.55, which in return shows a value of 24.56 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. NYSE:MLM is valued at 1.53 with a P/S value of 3.88.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.74% that has a Payout Ratio of 27.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.36, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 58.00%. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 37.00% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 15.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 23.25% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. NYSE:MLM General Building Materials is currently valued at 5.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.30%. The Current Ratio of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. NYSE:MLM General Building Materials is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.37 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.42.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.00% and a Gross Margin of 23.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.18% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 20.43%.

The current Stock Price for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) General Building Materials is 225.09 with a change in price of -0.42%. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM showed a Day High of -4.60% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 35.00%. Its 52-Week High was -4.60% and 52-Week Low was 109.71%.