Leading stocks in today’s market: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Toys & Games has a market capitalization valued at Toys & Games. As the outstanding stock of Mattel, Inc. NASDAQ:MAT Toys & Games is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Mattel, Inc. MAT Toys & Games. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:MAT Toys & Games and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Toys & Games has a Price Earning Ratio of 29.24, which in return shows a value of 17.31 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Mattel, Inc. NASDAQ:MAT is valued at 2.92 with a P/S value of 1.88.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Toys & Games prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.99% that has a Payout Ratio of 751.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.04, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -25.80%. Mattel, Inc. MAT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 38.04% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -10.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Mattel, Inc. NASDAQ:MAT Toys & Games is currently valued at 1.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.90%. The Current Ratio of Mattel, Inc. NASDAQ:MAT Toys & Games is 1.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.88 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.01.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Toys & Games exhibits an Operating Margin of 3.70% and a Gross Margin of 48.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.13% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.82%.

The current Stock Price for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Toys & Games is 30.47 with a change in price of -1.52%. Mattel, Inc. MAT showed a Day High of -7.20% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.73%. Its 52-Week High was -9.25% and 52-Week Low was 34.12%.