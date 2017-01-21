Leading stocks in today’s market: McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Restaurants has a market capitalization valued at Restaurants. As the outstanding stock of McDonald’s Corporation NYSE:MCD Restaurants is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of McDonald’s Corporation MCD Restaurants. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MCD Restaurants and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Restaurants has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.84, which in return shows a value of 19.82 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for McDonald’s Corporation NYSE:MCD is valued at 2.37 with a P/S value of 4.09.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Restaurants prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.08% that has a Payout Ratio of 66.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.35, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -0.60%. McDonald’s Corporation MCD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.40% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 0.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.63% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for McDonald’s Corporation NYSE:MCD Restaurants is currently valued at 13.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.40%. The Current Ratio of McDonald’s Corporation NYSE:MCD Restaurants is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Restaurants exhibits an Operating Margin of 30.70% and a Gross Margin of 40.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 18.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.84% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.86%.

The current Stock Price for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Restaurants is 122.26 with a change in price of 0.07%. McDonald’s Corporation MCD showed a Day High of -1.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.21%. Its 52-Week High was -5.21% and 52-Week Low was 11.82%.