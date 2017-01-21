Leading stocks in today’s market: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Drugs Wholesale has a market capitalization valued at Drugs Wholesale. As the outstanding stock of McKesson Corporation NYSE:MCK Drugs Wholesale is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of McKesson Corporation MCK Drugs Wholesale. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MCK Drugs Wholesale and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Drugs Wholesale has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.87, which in return shows a value of 12.17 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for McKesson Corporation NYSE:MCK is valued at 1.85 with a P/S value of 0.17.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Drugs Wholesale prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.75% that has a Payout Ratio of 13.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 8.91, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 30.10%. McKesson Corporation MCK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -1.54% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 18.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.10% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for McKesson Corporation NYSE:MCK Drugs Wholesale is currently valued at 3.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 15.50%. The Current Ratio of McKesson Corporation NYSE:MCK Drugs Wholesale is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.63 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.86.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Drugs Wholesale exhibits an Operating Margin of 1.70% and a Gross Margin of 5.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.89% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -10.61%.

The current Stock Price for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Drugs Wholesale is 150.28 with a change in price of 2.03%. McKesson Corporation MCK showed a Day High of -0.79% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.67%. Its 52-Week High was -24.38% and 52-Week Low was 31.47%.