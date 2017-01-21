Leading stocks in today’s market: Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) Processed & Packaged Goods has a market capitalization valued at Processed & Packaged Goods. As the outstanding stock of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company NYSE:MJN Processed & Packaged Goods is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company MJN Processed & Packaged Goods. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MJN Processed & Packaged Goods and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) Processed & Packaged Goods has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.81, which in return shows a value of 21.56 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company NYSE:MJN is valued at 5.25 with a P/S value of 3.64.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) Processed & Packaged Goods prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.20% that has a Payout Ratio of 61.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.69, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -7.80%. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company MJN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 0.73% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 8.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company NYSE:MJN Processed & Packaged Goods is currently valued at 12.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 30.60%. The Current Ratio of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company NYSE:MJN Processed & Packaged Goods is 2.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) Processed & Packaged Goods exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.70% and a Gross Margin of 63.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.36% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.60%.

The current Stock Price for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) Processed & Packaged Goods is 74.84 with a change in price of -0.01%. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company MJN showed a Day High of -1.55% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.11%. Its 52-Week High was -19.84% and 52-Week Low was 16.69%.

