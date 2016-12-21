Leading stocks in today’s market: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a market capitalization valued at Medical Instruments & Supplies. As the outstanding stock of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. NYSE:MTD Medical Instruments & Supplies is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. MTD Medical Instruments & Supplies. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MTD Medical Instruments & Supplies and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a Price Earning Ratio of 31.42, which in return shows a value of 26.06 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. NYSE:MTD is valued at 2.6 with a P/S value of 4.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Medical Instruments & Supplies prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 13.54, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 9.10%. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. MTD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.45% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 12.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.07% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. NYSE:MTD Medical Instruments & Supplies is currently valued at 17.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 30.20%. The Current Ratio of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. NYSE:MTD Medical Instruments & Supplies is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.65 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.69.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Medical Instruments & Supplies exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.60% and a Gross Margin of 56.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.65% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.02%.

The current Stock Price for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Medical Instruments & Supplies is 426.02 with a change in price of 0.15%. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. MTD showed a Day High of -1.95% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.69%. Its 52-Week High was -1.95% and 52-Week Low was 46.23%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment