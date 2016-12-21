Leading stocks in today’s market: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Broad Line. As the outstanding stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated NASDAQ:MCHP Semiconductor – Broad Line is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP Semiconductor – Broad Line. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:MCHP Semiconductor – Broad Line and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Price Earning Ratio of 280.26, which in return shows a value of 16.09 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Microchip Technology Incorporated NASDAQ:MCHP is valued at 16.58 with a P/S value of 5.2.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Semiconductor – Broad Line prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.21% that has a Payout Ratio of 552.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.23, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -9.70%. Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.10% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -7.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 16.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Microchip Technology Incorporated NASDAQ:MCHP Semiconductor – Broad Line is currently valued at 0.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.60%. The Current Ratio of Microchip Technology Incorporated NASDAQ:MCHP Semiconductor – Broad Line is 2.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.23 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.80% and a Gross Margin of 48.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.58% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.05%.

The current Stock Price for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Semiconductor – Broad Line is 65.41 with a change in price of 0.17%. Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP showed a Day High of -2.10% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.35%. Its 52-Week High was -2.10% and 52-Week Low was 72.33%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment