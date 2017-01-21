Leading stocks in today’s market: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor- Memory Chips. As the outstanding stock of Micron Technology, Inc. NASDAQ:MU Semiconductor- Memory Chips is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Micron Technology, Inc. MU Semiconductor- Memory Chips. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:MU Semiconductor- Memory Chips and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 7.93 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Micron Technology, Inc. NASDAQ:MU is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.87.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.3, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -110.80%. Micron Technology, Inc. MU measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.19% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -29.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 1.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Micron Technology, Inc. NASDAQ:MU Semiconductor- Memory Chips is currently valued at -1.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.70%. The Current Ratio of Micron Technology, Inc. NASDAQ:MU Semiconductor- Memory Chips is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.69 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.79.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips exhibits an Operating Margin of 2.30% and a Gross Margin of 20.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -2.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.67% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 40.69%.

The current Stock Price for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Semiconductor- Memory Chips is 21.96 with a change in price of 1.15%. Micron Technology, Inc. MU showed a Day High of -7.11% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 31.10%. Its 52-Week High was -7.11% and 52-Week Low was 135.88%.

