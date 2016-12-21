Leading stocks in today’s market: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Money Center Banks has a market capitalization valued at Money Center Banks. As the outstanding stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:MTU Money Center Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MTU Money Center Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MTU Money Center Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Money Center Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 10.02, which in return shows a value of 10.1 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:MTU is valued at 3.85 with a P/S value of 3.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Money Center Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.51% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 4.50%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MTU measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.94% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 1.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:MTU Money Center Banks is currently valued at 0.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.10%. The Current Ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:MTU Money Center Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.47 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.8.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Money Center Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 77.20% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 36.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 11.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 24.22%.

The current Stock Price for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) Money Center Banks is 6.32 with a change in price of -0.86%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MTU showed a Day High of -5.75% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 30.75%. Its 52-Week High was -5.75% and 52-Week Low was 63.60%.