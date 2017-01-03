Leading stocks in today’s market: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures has a market capitalization valued at Home Furnishings & Fixtures. As the outstanding stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. NYSE:MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.76, which in return shows a value of 15.01 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Mohawk Industries, Inc. NYSE:MHK is valued at 1.95 with a P/S value of 1.71.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 11.92, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 14.60%. Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.83% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 25.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Mohawk Industries, Inc. NYSE:MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures is currently valued at 8.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.80%. The Current Ratio of Mohawk Industries, Inc. NYSE:MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.21 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.48.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.90% and a Gross Margin of 31.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.80% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.67%.

The current Stock Price for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures is 199.68 with a change in price of -1.22%. Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK showed a Day High of -3.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.76%. Its 52-Week High was -7.80% and 52-Week Low was 34.41%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

