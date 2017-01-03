Leading stocks in today’s market: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures has a market capitalization valued at Home Furnishings & Fixtures. As the outstanding stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. NYSE:MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.76, which in return shows a value of 15.01 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Mohawk Industries, Inc. NYSE:MHK is valued at 1.95 with a P/S value of 1.71.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 11.92, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 14.60%. Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.83% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 25.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Mohawk Industries, Inc. NYSE:MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures is currently valued at 8.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.80%. The Current Ratio of Mohawk Industries, Inc. NYSE:MHK Home Furnishings & Fixtures is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.21 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.48.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.90% and a Gross Margin of 31.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.80% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.67%.

The current Stock Price for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Home Furnishings & Fixtures is 199.68 with a change in price of -1.22%. Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK showed a Day High of -3.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.76%. Its 52-Week High was -7.80% and 52-Week Low was 34.41%.