Leading stocks in today’s market: Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Brewers. As the outstanding stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company NYSE:TAP Beverages – Brewers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Molson Coors Brewing Company TAP Beverages – Brewers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TAP Beverages – Brewers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers has a Price Earning Ratio of 35.7, which in return shows a value of 16.36 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Molson Coors Brewing Company NYSE:TAP is valued at 4.64 with a P/S value of 5.99.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.71% that has a Payout Ratio of 49.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.69, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -30.90%. Molson Coors Brewing Company TAP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -0.91% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -11.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Molson Coors Brewing Company NYSE:TAP Beverages – Brewers is currently valued at 4.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.70%. The Current Ratio of Molson Coors Brewing Company NYSE:TAP Beverages – Brewers is 6.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 6.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.96 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers exhibits an Operating Margin of 30.40% and a Gross Margin of 40.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 20.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -4.34% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.29%.

The current Stock Price for Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers is 97.23 with a change in price of 1.27%. Molson Coors Brewing Company TAP showed a Day High of -12.98% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.33%. Its 52-Week High was -12.98% and 52-Week Low was 22.42%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

