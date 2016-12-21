Leading stocks in today’s market: Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Brewers. As the outstanding stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company NYSE:TAP Beverages – Brewers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Molson Coors Brewing Company TAP Beverages – Brewers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TAP Beverages – Brewers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers has a Price Earning Ratio of 35.7, which in return shows a value of 16.36 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Molson Coors Brewing Company NYSE:TAP is valued at 4.64 with a P/S value of 5.99.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.71% that has a Payout Ratio of 49.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.69, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -30.90%. Molson Coors Brewing Company TAP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -0.91% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -11.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Molson Coors Brewing Company NYSE:TAP Beverages – Brewers is currently valued at 4.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.70%. The Current Ratio of Molson Coors Brewing Company NYSE:TAP Beverages – Brewers is 6.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 6.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.96 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers exhibits an Operating Margin of 30.40% and a Gross Margin of 40.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 20.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -4.34% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.29%.

The current Stock Price for Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) Beverages – Brewers is 97.23 with a change in price of 1.27%. Molson Coors Brewing Company TAP showed a Day High of -12.98% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.33%. Its 52-Week High was -12.98% and 52-Week Low was 22.42%.