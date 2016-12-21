Leading stocks in today’s market: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Confectioners has a market capitalization valued at Confectioners. As the outstanding stock of Mondelez International, Inc. NASDAQ:MDLZ Confectioners is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ Confectioners. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:MDLZ Confectioners and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Confectioners has a Price Earning Ratio of 82.69, which in return shows a value of 20.89 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Mondelez International, Inc. NASDAQ:MDLZ is valued at 6.41 with a P/S value of 2.6.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Confectioners prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.71% that has a Payout Ratio of 128.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.54, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 246.80%. Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.93% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 63.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.89% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Mondelez International, Inc. NASDAQ:MDLZ Confectioners is currently valued at 1.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 19.10%. The Current Ratio of Mondelez International, Inc. NASDAQ:MDLZ Confectioners is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.48 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.62.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Confectioners exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.70% and a Gross Margin of 39.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.74% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.24%.

The current Stock Price for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Confectioners is 44.86 with a change in price of 1.22%. Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ showed a Day High of -3.32% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.77%. Its 52-Week High was -3.32% and 52-Week Low was 26.64%.