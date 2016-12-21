Leading stocks in today’s market: Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Soft Drinks. As the outstanding stock of Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ:MNST Beverages – Soft Drinks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Monster Beverage Corporation MNST Beverages – Soft Drinks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:MNST Beverages – Soft Drinks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Price Earning Ratio of 38.98, which in return shows a value of 28.93 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ:MNST is valued at 1.91 with a P/S value of 8.41.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Beverages – Soft Drinks prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.12, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.40%. Monster Beverage Corporation MNST measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 21.86% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 20.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 20.37% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ:MNST Beverages – Soft Drinks is currently valued at 13.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.40%. The Current Ratio of Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ:MNST Beverages – Soft Drinks is 3.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an Operating Margin of 36.10% and a Gross Margin of 61.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 23.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.25% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.77%.

The current Stock Price for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Beverages – Soft Drinks is 45.66 with a change in price of 4.86%. Monster Beverage Corporation MNST showed a Day High of -9.82% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.34%. Its 52-Week High was -17.74% and 52-Week Low was 21.13%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

