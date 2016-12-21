Leading stocks in today’s market: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of Morgan Stanley NYSE:MS Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Morgan Stanley MS Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MS Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.39, which in return shows a value of 13.53 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Morgan Stanley NYSE:MS is valued at 1.28 with a P/S value of 2.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.84% that has a Payout Ratio of 25.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.5, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 81.30%. Morgan Stanley MS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 17.24% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.58% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Morgan Stanley NYSE:MS Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 0.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 1.50%. The Current Ratio of Morgan Stanley NYSE:MS Investment Brokerage – National is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.5 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.20% and a Gross Margin of 87.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 15.01% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 44.14%.

The current Stock Price for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Investment Brokerage – National is 43.4 with a change in price of -0.23%. Morgan Stanley MS showed a Day High of -1.45% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 41.02%. Its 52-Week High was -1.45% and 52-Week Low was 108.89%.