Leading stocks in today’s market: M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Regional – Northeast Banks has a market capitalization valued at Regional – Northeast Banks. As the outstanding stock of M&T Bank Corporation NYSE:MTB Regional – Northeast Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of M&T Bank Corporation MTB Regional – Northeast Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:MTB Regional – Northeast Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Regional – Northeast Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.96, which in return shows a value of 18.26 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for M&T Bank Corporation NYSE:MTB is valued at 2.79 with a P/S value of 6.44.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Regional – Northeast Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.78% that has a Payout Ratio of 36.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 7.49, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -3.20%. M&T Bank Corporation MTB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.53% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 4.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.53% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for M&T Bank Corporation NYSE:MTB Regional – Northeast Banks is currently valued at 1.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.10%. The Current Ratio of M&T Bank Corporation NYSE:MTB Regional – Northeast Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.68 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.68.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Regional – Northeast Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 86.20% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 31.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 16.46% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 30.97%.

The current Stock Price for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Regional – Northeast Banks is 156.15 with a change in price of -0.55%. M&T Bank Corporation MTB showed a Day High of -0.71% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 39.80%. Its 52-Week High was -0.71% and 52-Week Low was 59.74%.