Leading stocks in today’s market: National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Gas Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Gas Utilities. As the outstanding stock of National Grid plc NYSE:NGG Gas Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of National Grid plc NGG Gas Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NGG Gas Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Gas Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.26, which in return shows a value of 13.73 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for National Grid plc NYSE:NGG is valued at 9.08 with a P/S value of 2.27.

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Gas Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.14% that has a Payout Ratio of 79.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.37, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 28.70%. National Grid plc NGG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.54% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 2.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 1.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for National Grid plc NYSE:NGG Gas Utilities is currently valued at 3.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.70%. The Current Ratio of National Grid plc NYSE:NGG Gas Utilities is 0.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.24 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.57.

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Gas Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.40% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -4.04% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -13.75%.

The current Stock Price for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Gas Utilities is 58.01 with a change in price of -0.36%. National Grid plc NGG showed a Day High of -10.65% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.67%. Its 52-Week High was -21.37% and 52-Week Low was 2.67%.