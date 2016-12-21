Leading stocks in today’s market: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Data Storage Devices has a market capitalization valued at Data Storage Devices. As the outstanding stock of NetApp, Inc. NASDAQ:NTAP Data Storage Devices is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of NetApp, Inc. NTAP Data Storage Devices. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:NTAP Data Storage Devices and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Data Storage Devices has a Price Earning Ratio of 33.48, which in return shows a value of 12.8 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for NetApp, Inc. NASDAQ:NTAP is valued at 2.35 with a P/S value of 1.91.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Data Storage Devices prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.06% that has a Payout Ratio of 66.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.1, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -55.90%. NetApp, Inc. NTAP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.12% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -14.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 14.27% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for NetApp, Inc. NASDAQ:NTAP Data Storage Devices is currently valued at 3.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.40%. The Current Ratio of NetApp, Inc. NASDAQ:NTAP Data Storage Devices is 2.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.53 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.53.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Data Storage Devices exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.60% and a Gross Margin of 61.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.83% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 24.62%.

The current Stock Price for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Data Storage Devices is 36.54 with a change in price of -0.79%. NetApp, Inc. NTAP showed a Day High of -6.31% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.36%. Its 52-Week High was -6.31% and 52-Week Low was 80.39%.