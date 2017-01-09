Leading stocks in today’s market: NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Internet Software & Services has a market capitalization valued at Internet Software & Services. As the outstanding stock of NetEase, Inc. NASDAQ:NTES Internet Software & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of NetEase, Inc. NTES Internet Software & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:NTES Internet Software & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Internet Software & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.5, which in return shows a value of 15.55 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for NetEase, Inc. NASDAQ:NTES is valued at 6.11 with a P/S value of 6.16.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Internet Software & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.37% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 11.07, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 40.40%. NetEase, Inc. NTES measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 18.33% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 24.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 3.36% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for NetEase, Inc. NASDAQ:NTES Internet Software & Services is currently valued at 22.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 19.00%. The Current Ratio of NetEase, Inc. NASDAQ:NTES Internet Software & Services is 2.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.09.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Internet Software & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 32.90% and a Gross Margin of 57.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 29.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.73% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.69%.

The current Stock Price for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Internet Software & Services is 226.96 with a change in price of -0.98%. NetEase, Inc. NTES showed a Day High of -16.18% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.51%. Its 52-Week High was -16.46% and 52-Week Low was 77.94%.