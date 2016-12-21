Leading stocks in today’s market: Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Housewares & Accessories has a market capitalization valued at Housewares & Accessories. As the outstanding stock of Newell Brands Inc. NYSE:NWL Housewares & Accessories is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Newell Brands Inc. NWL Housewares & Accessories. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NWL Housewares & Accessories and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Housewares & Accessories has a Price Earning Ratio of 84.78, which in return shows a value of 15.24 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Newell Brands Inc. NYSE:NWL is valued at 6.53 with a P/S value of 2.08.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Housewares & Accessories prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.67% that has a Payout Ratio of 85.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.54, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -28.60%. Newell Brands Inc. NWL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.82% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 0.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.98% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Newell Brands Inc. NYSE:NWL Housewares & Accessories is currently valued at 1.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.20%. The Current Ratio of Newell Brands Inc. NYSE:NWL Housewares & Accessories is 1.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.05 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.12.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Housewares & Accessories exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.40% and a Gross Margin of 32.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -3.91% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.88%.

The current Stock Price for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Housewares & Accessories is 46.37 with a change in price of 1.67%. Newell Brands Inc. NWL showed a Day High of -12.53% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.81%. Its 52-Week High was -15.75% and 52-Week Low was 41.73%.

