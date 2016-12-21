Leading stocks in today’s market: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. NYSE:NEE Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NEE Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.59, which in return shows a value of 18.11 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for NextEra Energy, Inc. NYSE:NEE is valued at 3.24 with a P/S value of 3.32.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.92% that has a Payout Ratio of 63.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.28, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 8.20%. NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.93% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.98% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for NextEra Energy, Inc. NYSE:NEE Electric Utilities is currently valued at 2.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.50%. The Current Ratio of NextEra Energy, Inc. NYSE:NEE Electric Utilities is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.18 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.33.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 27.60% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.01% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.93%.

The current Stock Price for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Electric Utilities is 118.93 with a change in price of -0.31%. NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE showed a Day High of -6.71% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.46%. Its 52-Week High was -8.56% and 52-Week Low was 20.68%.