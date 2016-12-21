Leading stocks in today’s market: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a market capitalization valued at Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. As the outstanding stock of NIKE, Inc. NYSE:NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of NIKE, Inc. NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.36, which in return shows a value of 19.51 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for NIKE, Inc. NYSE:NKE is valued at 1.96 with a P/S value of 2.63.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.39% that has a Payout Ratio of 28.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.22, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 16.60%. NIKE, Inc. NKE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.08% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 14.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.91% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for NIKE, Inc. NYSE:NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is currently valued at 17.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 25.50%. The Current Ratio of NIKE, Inc. NYSE:NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is 2.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.16 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.17.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.10% and a Gross Margin of 45.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.00% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.78%.

The current Stock Price for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is 52.06 with a change in price of 0.52%. NIKE, Inc. NKE showed a Day High of -2.18% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.61%. Its 52-Week High was -22.75% and 52-Week Low was 6.61%.