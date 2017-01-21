Leading stocks in today’s market: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a market capitalization valued at Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. As the outstanding stock of NIKE, Inc. NYSE:NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of NIKE, Inc. NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.48, which in return shows a value of 20.17 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for NIKE, Inc. NYSE:NKE is valued at 1.94 with a P/S value of 2.6.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.35% that has a Payout Ratio of 28.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.27, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 16.60%. NIKE, Inc. NKE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.84% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 14.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.09% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for NIKE, Inc. NYSE:NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is currently valued at 18.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 25.50%. The Current Ratio of NIKE, Inc. NYSE:NKE Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is 3.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.28 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.29.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.40% and a Gross Margin of 45.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.15% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.29%.

The current Stock Price for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is 53.2 with a change in price of 0.51%. NIKE, Inc. NKE showed a Day High of -1.65% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.32%. Its 52-Week High was -17.94% and 52-Week Low was 8.94%.