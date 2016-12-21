Leading stocks in today’s market: Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Communication Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Communication Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Nokia Corporation NYSE:NOK Communication Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Nokia Corporation NOK Communication Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NOK Communication Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Communication Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 18.7 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Nokia Corporation NYSE:NOK is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.31.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Communication Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.92% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.12, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -53.90%. Nokia Corporation NOK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 34.36% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -9.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 19.87% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Nokia Corporation NYSE:NOK Communication Equipment is currently valued at -4.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.60%. The Current Ratio of Nokia Corporation NYSE:NOK Communication Equipment is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.19 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.22.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Communication Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of -10.30% and a Gross Margin of 36.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -9.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.53% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.20%.

The current Stock Price for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Communication Equipment is 4.93 with a change in price of 0.71%. Nokia Corporation NOK showed a Day High of -9.95% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 22.15%. Its 52-Week High was -30.96% and 52-Week Low was 22.15%.