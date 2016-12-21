Leading stocks in today’s market: Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of Nomura Holdings, Inc. NYSE:NMR Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NMR Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.75, which in return shows a value of 15.46 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Nomura Holdings, Inc. NYSE:NMR is valued at 1.78 with a P/S value of 1.73.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.77% that has a Payout Ratio of 8.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.29, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -40.80%. Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -5.20% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 35.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Nomura Holdings, Inc. NYSE:NMR Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 0.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.50%. The Current Ratio of Nomura Holdings, Inc. NYSE:NMR Investment Brokerage – National is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.8 with the Total Debt/Equity of 10.29.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.20% and a Gross Margin of 80.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 14.46% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 34.15%.

The current Stock Price for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Investment Brokerage – National is 6.1 with a change in price of -1.61%. Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR showed a Day High of -9.90% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 42.19%. Its 52-Week High was -9.90% and 52-Week Low was 83.18%.

