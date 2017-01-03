Leading stocks in today’s market: Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Railroads has a market capitalization valued at Railroads. As the outstanding stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation NYSE:NSC Railroads is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC Railroads. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NSC Railroads and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Railroads has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.03, which in return shows a value of 17.74 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Norfolk Southern Corporation NYSE:NSC is valued at 1.86 with a P/S value of 3.2.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Railroads prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.18% that has a Payout Ratio of 43.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.4, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -20.10%. Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.59% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 4.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.77% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Norfolk Southern Corporation NYSE:NSC Railroads is currently valued at 4.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.90%. The Current Ratio of Norfolk Southern Corporation NYSE:NSC Railroads is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.77 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Railroads exhibits an Operating Margin of 29.80% and a Gross Margin of 42.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 16.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.90% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.82%.

The current Stock Price for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Railroads is 108.07 with a change in price of -0.69%. Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC showed a Day High of -3.02% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.92%. Its 52-Week High was -3.02% and 52-Week Low was 70.88%.