Leading stocks in today’s market: Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE:NOC Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NOC Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.06, which in return shows a value of 19.49 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE:NOC is valued at 2.23 with a P/S value of 1.74.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.53% that has a Payout Ratio of 28.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 11.72, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 6.50%. Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.18% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE:NOC Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is currently valued at 8.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 19.10%. The Current Ratio of Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE:NOC Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.11 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.80% and a Gross Margin of 23.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.14% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.34%.

The current Stock Price for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is 233.69 with a change in price of -0.62%. Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC showed a Day High of -7.59% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.29%. Its 52-Week High was -7.59% and 52-Week Low was 35.73%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

