Leading stocks in today’s market: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Resorts & Casinos has a market capitalization valued at Resorts & Casinos. As the outstanding stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ:NCLH Resorts & Casinos is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH Resorts & Casinos. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:NCLH Resorts & Casinos and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Resorts & Casinos has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.09, which in return shows a value of 11.91 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ:NCLH is valued at 1.22 with a P/S value of 2.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Resorts & Casinos prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.63, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 16.30%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.07% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 70.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 14.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ:NCLH Resorts & Casinos is currently valued at 4.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.80%. The Current Ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ:NCLH Resorts & Casinos is 0.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.28 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Resorts & Casinos exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.60% and a Gross Margin of 41.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 13.02% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.99%.

The current Stock Price for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Resorts & Casinos is 44.95 with a change in price of 0.07%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH showed a Day High of -1.21% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 27.66%. Its 52-Week High was -25.07% and 52-Week Low was 31.59%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment