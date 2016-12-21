Leading stocks in today’s market: Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Drug Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Novartis AG NYSE:NVS Drug Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Novartis AG NVS Drug Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NVS Drug Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.4, which in return shows a value of 14.87 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Novartis AG NYSE:NVS is valued at 5.44 with a P/S value of 3.82.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Drug Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.78% that has a Payout Ratio of 94.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.83, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -33.30%. Novartis AG NVS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 2.41% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -7.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 4.67% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Novartis AG NYSE:NVS Drug Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 5.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.80%. The Current Ratio of Novartis AG NYSE:NVS Drug Manufacturers – Major is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.24 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.35.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Drug Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.80% and a Gross Margin of 64.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.06% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.74%.

The current Stock Price for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Drug Manufacturers – Major is 71.66 with a change in price of -0.42%. Novartis AG NVS showed a Day High of -7.36% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.07%. Its 52-Week High was -15.86% and 52-Week Low was 7.07%.