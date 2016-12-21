Leading stocks in today’s market: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a market capitalization valued at Drug Manufacturers – Other. As the outstanding stock of Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE:NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Novo Nordisk A/S NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.25, which in return shows a value of 15.83 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE:NVO is valued at 1.96 with a P/S value of 4.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.96% that has a Payout Ratio of 43.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.07, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 34.30%. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.59% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 22.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE:NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other is currently valued at 42.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 85.00%. The Current Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE:NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.01.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other exhibits an Operating Margin of 43.50% and a Gross Margin of 84.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 33.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.11% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -25.79%.

The current Stock Price for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other is 35.38 with a change in price of -0.72%. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO showed a Day High of -15.04% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.55%. Its 52-Week High was -38.38% and 52-Week Low was 14.55%.