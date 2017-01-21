Leading stocks in today’s market: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a market capitalization valued at Drug Manufacturers – Other. As the outstanding stock of Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE:NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Novo Nordisk A/S NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.89, which in return shows a value of 15.78 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE:NVO is valued at 1.92 with a P/S value of 4.4.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.97% that has a Payout Ratio of 43.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.1, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 34.30%. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.59% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 22.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE:NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other is currently valued at 42.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 85.00%. The Current Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE:NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.01.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other exhibits an Operating Margin of 43.50% and a Gross Margin of 84.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 33.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.38% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -22.66%.

The current Stock Price for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other is 35.53 with a change in price of -0.28%. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO showed a Day High of -4.18% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.02%. Its 52-Week High was -37.95% and 52-Week Low was 15.02%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

