Leading stocks in today’s market: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Broad Line. As the outstanding stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. NASDAQ:NXPI Semiconductor – Broad Line is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI Semiconductor – Broad Line. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:NXPI Semiconductor – Broad Line and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Price Earning Ratio of 37.14, which in return shows a value of 14.07 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for NXP Semiconductors N.V. NASDAQ:NXPI is valued at 1.38 with a P/S value of 3.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Semiconductor – Broad Line prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 181.20%. NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 19.43% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 36.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 27.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. NASDAQ:NXPI Semiconductor – Broad Line is currently valued at 2.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.00%. The Current Ratio of NXP Semiconductors N.V. NASDAQ:NXPI Semiconductor – Broad Line is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.83 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.60% and a Gross Margin of 40.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.68% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.55%.

The current Stock Price for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Semiconductor – Broad Line is 98.01 with a change in price of -0.09%. NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI showed a Day High of -8.86% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.22%. Its 52-Week High was -8.86% and 52-Week Low was 59.08%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment