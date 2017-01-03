Leading stocks in today’s market: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies has a market capitalization valued at Advertising Agencies. As the outstanding stock of Omnicom Group Inc. NYSE:OMC Advertising Agencies is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Omnicom Group Inc. OMC Advertising Agencies. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:OMC Advertising Agencies and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.06, which in return shows a value of 16.74 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Omnicom Group Inc. NYSE:OMC is valued at 2.61 with a P/S value of 1.32.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.58% that has a Payout Ratio of 44.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.71, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 3.20%. Omnicom Group Inc. OMC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.08% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.93% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Omnicom Group Inc. NYSE:OMC Advertising Agencies is currently valued at 5.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 19.00%. The Current Ratio of Omnicom Group Inc. NYSE:OMC Advertising Agencies is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.15 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.17.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.90% and a Gross Margin of 25.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.67% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.16%.

The current Stock Price for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies is 85.11 with a change in price of -0.67%. Omnicom Group Inc. OMC showed a Day High of -4.48% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.87%. Its 52-Week High was -4.48% and 52-Week Low was 31.35%.