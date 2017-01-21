Leading stocks in today’s market: ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Pipelines. As the outstanding stock of ONEOK Partners, L.P. NYSE:OKS Oil & Gas Pipelines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of ONEOK Partners, L.P. OKS Oil & Gas Pipelines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:OKS Oil & Gas Pipelines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Price Earning Ratio of 33.13, which in return shows a value of 16.38 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for ONEOK Partners, L.P. NYSE:OKS is valued at 1.11 with a P/S value of 1.55.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Oil & Gas Pipelines prevailing Dividend Yield is 7.20% that has a Payout Ratio of 238.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.32, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -68.60%. ONEOK Partners, L.P. OKS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.14% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -26.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 29.74% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for ONEOK Partners, L.P. NYSE:OKS Oil & Gas Pipelines is currently valued at 2.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.00%. The Current Ratio of ONEOK Partners, L.P. NYSE:OKS Oil & Gas Pipelines is 0.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.16 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.36.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.70% and a Gross Margin of 29.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.55% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.82%.

The current Stock Price for ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Oil & Gas Pipelines is 43.87 with a change in price of 0.73%. ONEOK Partners, L.P. OKS showed a Day High of -6.68% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.69%. Its 52-Week High was -6.68% and 52-Week Low was 112.34%.