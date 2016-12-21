Leading stocks in today’s market: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Application Software has a market capitalization valued at Application Software. As the outstanding stock of Oracle Corporation NYSE:ORCL Application Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Oracle Corporation ORCL Application Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ORCL Application Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Application Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.47, which in return shows a value of 13.9 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Oracle Corporation NYSE:ORCL is valued at 2.13 with a P/S value of 4.5.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Application Software prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.54% that has a Payout Ratio of 28.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.11, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -6.30%. Oracle Corporation ORCL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.19% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 4.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.67% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Oracle Corporation NYSE:ORCL Application Software is currently valued at 7.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.20%. The Current Ratio of Oracle Corporation NYSE:ORCL Application Software is 4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.03 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.11.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Application Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 34.10% and a Gross Margin of 80.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 23.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.07% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.59%.

The current Stock Price for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Application Software is 38.78 with a change in price of -0.58%. Oracle Corporation ORCL showed a Day High of -5.75% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.07%. Its 52-Week High was -7.12% and 52-Week Low was 18.36%.