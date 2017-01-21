Leading stocks in today’s market: Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Telecom Services – Foreign has a market capitalization valued at Telecom Services – Foreign. As the outstanding stock of Orange NYSE:ORAN Telecom Services – Foreign is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Orange ORAN Telecom Services – Foreign. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ORAN Telecom Services – Foreign and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Telecom Services – Foreign has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.39, which in return shows a value of 12.9 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Orange NYSE:ORAN is valued at 0.51 with a P/S value of 0.96.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Telecom Services – Foreign prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.71% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of 0.97, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 105.30%. Orange ORAN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.95% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -10.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 31.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Orange NYSE:ORAN Telecom Services – Foreign is currently valued at *TBA. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.30%. The Current Ratio of Orange NYSE:ORAN Telecom Services – Foreign is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Telecom Services – Foreign exhibits an Operating Margin of *TBA and a Gross Margin of 55.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.37% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.36%.

The current Stock Price for Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Telecom Services – Foreign is 15.87 with a change in price of 0.57%. Orange ORAN showed a Day High of -1.49% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.52%. Its 52-Week High was -9.45% and 52-Week Low was 13.52%.