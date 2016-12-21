Leading stocks in today’s market: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles has a market capitalization valued at Trucks & Other Vehicles. As the outstanding stock of PACCAR Inc NASDAQ:PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of PACCAR Inc PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles has a Price Earning Ratio of 40.04, which in return shows a value of 18.83 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for PACCAR Inc NASDAQ:PCAR is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.34.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.46% that has a Payout Ratio of 58.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 18.20%. PACCAR Inc PCAR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -10.56% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 29.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -5.43% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for PACCAR Inc NASDAQ:PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles is currently valued at 2.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.20%. The Current Ratio of PACCAR Inc NASDAQ:PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles is 5.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 4.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.22 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.22.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.90% and a Gross Margin of 20.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 10.49% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.94%.

The current Stock Price for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles is 65.66 with a change in price of -0.06%. PACCAR Inc PCAR showed a Day High of -3.28% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 24.61%. Its 52-Week High was -3.28% and 52-Week Low was 55.08%.