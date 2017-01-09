Leading stocks in today’s market: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles has a market capitalization valued at Trucks & Other Vehicles. As the outstanding stock of PACCAR Inc NASDAQ:PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of PACCAR Inc PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles has a Price Earning Ratio of 40.15, which in return shows a value of 18.81 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for PACCAR Inc NASDAQ:PCAR is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.32.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.46% that has a Payout Ratio of 58.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 18.20%. PACCAR Inc PCAR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -10.34% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 29.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -5.43% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for PACCAR Inc NASDAQ:PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles is currently valued at 2.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.20%. The Current Ratio of PACCAR Inc NASDAQ:PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles is 5.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 4.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.22 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.22.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.90% and a Gross Margin of 20.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.59% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.04%.

The current Stock Price for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles is 65.88 with a change in price of 1.14%. PACCAR Inc PCAR showed a Day High of -2.96% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 25.02%. Its 52-Week High was -2.96% and 52-Week Low was 55.60%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

