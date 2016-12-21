Leading stocks in today’s market: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

0 Comment , , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Networking & Communication Devices has a market capitalization valued at Networking & Communication Devices. As the outstanding stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. NYSE:PANW Networking & Communication Devices is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW Networking & Communication Devices. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PANW Networking & Communication Devices and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Networking & Communication Devices has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 33.98 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. NYSE:PANW is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 7.81.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Networking & Communication Devices prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -2.82, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -28.30%. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 33.74% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -66.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 31.72% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. NYSE:PANW Networking & Communication Devices is currently valued at -9.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -15.10%. The Current Ratio of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. NYSE:PANW Networking & Communication Devices is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Networking & Communication Devices exhibits an Operating Margin of -14.10% and a Gross Margin of 73.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -16.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -12.71% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -11.03%.

The current Stock Price for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Networking & Communication Devices is 125.98 with a change in price of -0.27%. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW showed a Day High of -23.97% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 0.14%. Its 52-Week High was -31.68% and 52-Week Low was 13.40%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment