Leading stocks in today’s market: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components has a market capitalization valued at Industrial Equipment & Components. As the outstanding stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE:PH Industrial Equipment & Components is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH Industrial Equipment & Components. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PH Industrial Equipment & Components and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.61, which in return shows a value of 18.78 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE:PH is valued at 2.36 with a P/S value of 1.7.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.77% that has a Payout Ratio of 41.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.04, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -15.50%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.11% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.01% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE:PH Industrial Equipment & Components is currently valued at 6.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.60%. The Current Ratio of Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE:PH Industrial Equipment & Components is 2.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.57 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.7.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.10% and a Gross Margin of 22.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.52% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.79%.

The current Stock Price for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Industrial Equipment & Components is 142.52 with a change in price of -0.86%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH showed a Day High of -2.61% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.68%. Its 52-Week High was -2.61% and 52-Week Low was 74.86%.

